Delhi violence: Rights activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj accuse Centre, AAP govt of failure to provide medical, legal help to victims

New Delhi: Human rights activists on Monday denounced the Centre and Delhi government alleging that they failed to provide any medical or legal help to violence-affected people in northeast Delhi. The activists, including Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj, Annie Raja, and Harjit Singh Bhatti, also criticised India's poor healthcare system, saying that "there's no hospital near the affected areas".

Bhatti from the Progressive Medicos and Scientists claimed there was a delay in the treatment of those who suffered gunshot wounds "because police did not allow private medical help to reach the sites of violence".

"Police were rude, and because of fear and disbelief, the wounded people were not ready to undergo treatment in government hospitals," the activists claimed. There is still a large number of people who have not received any medical help so far, rights activist Bhardwaj said.

"The violence also exposed India's poor healthcare system. Government hospitals are overburdened... The riot-affected areas do not have any hospital ... the nearest hospital is 10 kilometres away," she claimed.

Bhardwaj also said that no one from the Centre or Delhi government "established any contact with the people till 29 February."

"No one reached them for compensation... And when we asked if we could help them fill the compensation form, the affected people refused, fearing the information may be used for other purposes," she said.

The activists demanded that public representatives visit ground zero and meet the violence-hit people which is crucial for confidence building. Shelter and adequate relief be arranged for families who have been forced to leave their houses, they said.

"Round-the-clock medical camps are needed... single-window facilitation centres for official documents destroyed in arson needed," they said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.