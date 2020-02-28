Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LIVE Updates: Police forms two SITs to probe communal clashes that claimed 38 lives; 48 FIRs filed

Delhi Violence Over CAA Protest LATEST Updates: The Delhi Police Thursday transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch. The cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday. The police has so far filed 48 FIRs.
The teams will be headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh.
Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was booked for murder, arson and violence on Thursday in connection with the spate of violence that erupted in northeast Delhi this week, reports have confirmed. Family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, who died during the riots, have accused Hussain of killing him, an allegation that has been denied by the AAP councillor.
On Thursday evening, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Hussain under Section 302 (murder), among others at the Dayalpur police station, News18 reported. The AAP, which is the ruling party in Delhi after a landslide win in the Assembly polls held on 8 February, reportedly suspended Hussain after he was booked by the Delhi Police.
दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है।
Sharma was found dead in a riot-hit area in Jaffrabad on Wednesday. He was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on Tuesday.
Sharma's father, Ravinder, alleged that Hussain's supporters had killed the IB staffer and that he had been shot after he was beaten, NDTV reported. The report also said that the body has been sent for autopsy.
BJP leaders also accused Hussain for instigating violence and triggering riot-like situation after reports said that bits of broken bricks and glass was found on the terrace of the AAP councillor. Ironically, BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, are themselves facing the heat for raising hate slogans against a particular community, which many have said acted as a catalyst resulting in the Delhi riots.
Hussain, however, has denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of the Intelligence Bureau staffer and said that the allegations were "baseless". He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.
"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said. The AAP leader also demanded strict action against BJP leaders responsible for giving inflammatory speeches.
"I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence," he said.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party's stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be taken against anyone associated with spreading violence and added that Hussain has given his statement on the matter.
Thirty-four people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.
Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 09:35:27 IST
Highlights
Security increased in sensitive areas along Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Security has been increased in sensitive areas along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border in wake of violence in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday.
Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said: "Ghaziabad is divided into 56 zones and 18 sectors. There is peace in the district.
However, in view of the Friday Jumma prayers, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers. Rapid Action Force is patrolling sensitive areas. Social media is also being monitored."
He said that some people have also been identified for posting inflammatory content on social media and an investigation is underway.
Earlier on Thursday, Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani had said that district police prevented a mob from resorting to violence in areas bordering Delhi.
Stop politicising, punish rioters, says Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Opposition parties for politicising violence, saying that the police should act against those responsible for the violence irrespective of political affiliation or religion.
'No rioter, whichever party they belong to, should be spared. And if those involved in riots are found to be from the AAP, double punishment should be given,' Kejriwal said
In aftermath of Delhi riots, overworked doctors, kindness of strangers at Al-Hind hospital set example for city admin
Mustafabad is a Muslim dominated area surrounded by Hindu dominated areas on all sides such as Bhajanpura, Dayalpura and Gokulpuri. Since the riots broke out over three days ago, Anwar, who runs a local hospital, says he has not slept.
"I hadn't anticipated this kind of thing would happen here. I have been living here for the past ten years, and nothing communal has happened before. It's small hospital and we are ill-equipped to handle such a high casualty rate. I haven't slept in the past two days because I am constantly attending to patients," Anwar said.
According to Anwar, 75 percent of the patients came with severe bullet and pellet injuries. The rest had suffered head injuries due to stone pelting in the area.
Read full report here
Mustafabad man's genitals ripped apart in Delhi Police firing
A 22-year-old man's scrotum and penis were ripped apart, and his anal region suffered severe injuries during police firing in Delhi's Mustafabad on Tuesday, doctors who treated him at Al Hind Hospital said. The man, Mohammad Imran, a welder, was to wed in May, his brother Ibrahim said. Imran's condition is stable and he is recuperating at LNJP Hospital, to which facility he was shifted the next morning.
According to Shamshuddin, his father, who is a carpenter, he and his son were standing inside one of the lanes of Mustafabad, when the police starting shooting and releasing tear gas to quell the crowd. "It happened within seconds. He was just standing there when he shouted and fell down. His trousers had turned red. We rushed him to the house and realised that it was a big wound."
Read full report here
'Record statements, share footage': Police issues appeal on violence in northeast Delhi
Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.
The appeal read, "Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since 23 February. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and pictures in their possession at the DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days."
Police said witnesses can also contact on mobile numbers: 8750871221, 8750871227 to share information. The identity of the witnesses will be kept secret, they said.
AAP councillor Tahir Hussain denies involvement in killing of IB staffer
On Thursday, reports emerged saying that bits of broken bricks and glass was found on the terrace of the AAP councillor's home. Later in the day, he was booked on charges of murder and arson. Hussain, however, has denied involvement in the killing and called the allegations against him "baseless".
Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.
Delhi Police forms two SITs to probe northeast Delhi violence
BJP targets AAP's Tahir Hussain over death of IB staffer during riots in Delhi
BJP leaders accused Tahir Hussain of instigating violence and triggering riot-like situation after reports said that bits of broken bricks and glass was found on the terrace of the AAP councillor. Ironically, BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, are themselves facing the heat for raising hate slogans against a particular community, which many have said acted as a catalyst resulting in the Delhi riots.
Hussain, however, has denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of the Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the clashes and said that the allegations were "baseless". He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.
"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said. The AAP leader also demanded strict action against BJP leaders responsible for giving inflammatory speeches.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:35 (IST)
09:30 (IST)
09:27 (IST)
09:23 (IST)
09:20 (IST)
09:10 (IST)
09:06 (IST)
08:46 (IST)
08:32 (IST)
08:24 (IST)
08:20 (IST)
08:12 (IST)
08:07 (IST)
08:02 (IST)
07:57 (IST)
07:52 (IST)
07:51 (IST)
07:49 (IST)
07:48 (IST)
