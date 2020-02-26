Delhi violence: Miracle at GTB hospital as 19-year-old survives after miscreants push drill into his head

New Delhi: At Delhi's Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Tuesday, the arrival of a 19-year-old patient with an iron object protruding from the left side of his head caught everyone's attention. For the past two days, the hospital has been witnessing scenes of chaos, panic and grief as several people injured in the recent violence have been admitted here.

A few young boys in their twenties, who had brought the teenager to the hospital, were in total panic. They were demanding immediate attention of the medical staff, screaming out that he has been attacked.

The teeanger was brought to the emergency ward of GTB hospital at 5.15 pm on Tuesday evening. In minutes, first aid was administered. Those accompanying him told Payal Mehta, a journalist with News18, that his name is Vivek Chaudhry, and that someone had pushed a sharp iron object into his head in a fit of rage.

Half an hour later, he was referred to the hospital’s neurological department. In order to run tests, including a possible CT scan, he was sent to another hospital as GTB lacked the requisite facilities. All the tests were wrapped up by about 8 pm.

Around midnight, a craniotomy lasting around 45 minutes was performed on Chaudhry at the GTB Hospital. A team of two or three doctors led by Dr Pragyan, head of the Department of Neurology, successfully operated upon Chaudhary and removed the iron object.

On Wednesday morning, GTB Hospital MD Dr Sunil Kumar told CNN-News18 that the patient was on the road to recovery and responding well.

GTB Hospital Assistant MS Dr Rakesh Kalra described it as a surgery performed under very tough circumstances, on a day when close to 200 patients were brought in. “He was stable and that was very helpful... thankfully the object did not pierce very deep else, it could have been really fatal,” said Kalra.

But the question that remained was who attacked Chaudhry, and why and where.

CNN-News18 spoke to his family members who were very apprehensive and scared to share any details, fearing backlash given the volatile situation in the capital.

Babita, Vikas’s older sister, said he was attacked around 4 pm on Tuesday in Shiv Market when he had gone out for some work.

“From nowhere he was attacked by some miscreants, that too without any provocation,” she said. “They picked up a sharp iron piece (which looked like a part of a drilling machine) and pushed it into his head. He was stunned and was rushed to the hospital with the help of some locals.”

When asked why Chaudhry was attacked, the family members said, “We have absolutely no idea.”

Chaudhry, who is employed as a private driver, has been in a state of shock since the assault. But he continues to be very quiet and composed.

“Thanks to the grace of the Almighty, my brother is now safe,” said Babita. “He is recovering well and is also able to eat and talk to us.”

More than 22 people have been reported dead and over 200 injured at GTB in the last 48 hours. Most victims have been passersby or those who have had very little to say for or against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

