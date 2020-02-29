Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra joins peace march in Jantar Mantar amid allegations of inciting communal clashes that claimed 42 lives

New Delhi: A peace march was organised at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against the communal clashes that rocked the northeast district of Delhi since 23 February, claiming 42 lives.

Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as hundreds of people gathered at the place carrying the tricolour.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also present at the march organised by the Delhi Peace Forum, an NGO.

Many critics claim Mishra is responsible for giving communal overtones to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by terming those against the said law as 'traitors' or anti-nationals.

His role is said to be more pronounced in the violent clashes that started over last weekend, as Mishra led a "peace march" from Jantar Mantar to Delhi Police headquarters and issued an 'ultimatum' to the Delhi Police to clear roads blocked by the anti-CAA protesters.

He, however, has defended himself saying that he was being questioned for 'pleading' with anti-CAA protestors to clear road blockades while those talking of "dividing" the country were not.

