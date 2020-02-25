Delhi violence: I&B Ministry cautions TV news channels against content that may promote 'anti-national' attitudes, incite violence

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels asking them to be cautious about content that may incite violence or promote "anti-national" attitudes.

Fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi on Tuesday, killing six more people and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

"It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," the advisory said

The advisory also called on private channels to be cautious of content that contains an attack on religious or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promote communal attitudes.

It also cautioned against content that may carry "defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths".

The advisory asked channels to ensure that no content is telecast which is violative of the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.

"All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure strict compliance," the advisory added.

