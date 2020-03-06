Delhi violence: CBSE says over 98% students from riot-hit northeast areas of National Capital appeared in Friday's exam

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said that more than 98% of students appeared for their exam in north-east Delhi, the area affected by violence recently.

"It is encouraging to note that more than 98% of students appeared in the exam from north-east Delhi," CBSE said in a press statement.

"There were 2,698 centres for 1,99,763 registered candidates for CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam held today in India including entire Delhi and foreign countries," it added.

"CBSE Class X exam for elements of business was also held smoothly at 60 centres," the statement added.

At least 53 people lost their lives while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in north-east Delhi violence recently.

