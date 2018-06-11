Delhi Vidhan Sabha unanimously accepts resolution on full statehood day after AAP announces campaign

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday accepted the resolution on full statehood to Delhi, according to media reports.

Delhi Vidhan Sabha unanimously accepts the resolution on Full Statehood for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rIoxYoAkjs — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 11, 2018

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought support from the BJP, saying —

I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we'll make sure that each & every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we'll campaign for you. If you don't do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying 'BJP leave Delhi': Delhi CM in Assembly pic.twitter.com/C22uLu9PSf — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

Kejriwal had on Sunday announced a campaign for full statehood to Delhi. Addressing the party's ward-level officer-bearers and legislators at his residence, the chief minister compared the fight for Delhi's full statehood with the freedom struggle.

With inputs from PTI