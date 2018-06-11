You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi Vidhan Sabha unanimously accepts resolution on full statehood day after AAP announces campaign

India FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 17:37:53 IST

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday accepted the resolution on full statehood to Delhi, according to media reports.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought support from the BJP, saying —

Kejriwal had on Sunday announced a campaign for full statehood to Delhi. Addressing the party's ward-level officer-bearers and legislators at his residence, the chief minister compared the fight for Delhi's full statehood with the freedom struggle.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 17:37 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores