The unlock process in Delhi has started from today, Monday, 21 June. Several relaxations have been introduced, easing access to bars, restaurants, parks, clubs and many other places. The order for relaxations was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

With the new rules in place, restaurants can open for extra hours now. Previously, they were allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Now, restaurants will be open from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars have also been allowed to open from 21 June with a 50 percent seating capacity. They will be operational from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The private offices in the state have also been allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm, however, the capacity is going to be limited to 50 percent.

Public parks along with gardens and golf clubs will also be open for people from 21 June. The order that also permits outdoor yoga activities coincides with the International Day of Yoga today.

Along with allowing all these services, the DDMA has also said that the authorities maintaining parks, resident welfare associations and owners of clubs have to ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed.

On 19 April, a week-long lockdown was announced in Delhi. Given the pandemic situation in the city, the lockdown was extended every week for a total of 6 weeks.

Last week, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the opening of the markets in the city. Restaurants were also opened with a 50 percent seating capacity, however the hours of operation were less which have now been extended.