Delhi University's third cut-off list for undergraduate courses out today; check details here

The first two cut-off lists saw over 11 lakh applicants for around 70,000 seats

Colleges of Delhi University (DU) will announce the third cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) courses today, 16 October. The admission process against the third cut-off list will begin from 18 October and go on till 20 October. Candidates can view the third cut-off list on the official website of DU at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Steps to check the third DU cut-off list 2021:

Visit the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Click on the link for the third cut-off list for UG courses that is available on the homepage

The cut-off list will appear on screen according to the stream you have chosen. Select the link for ‘Science’ or ‘Arts and Commerce’, based on the courses you have applied for

A list with the cut-off marks of various colleges along with the categories will be displayed

View the third cut-off list and save a copy of the list for the future

The first two cut-off lists of the University of Delhi saw over 11 lakh applicants for around 70,000 seats. Over 51,000 students have paid their fee for admission.

Considering that many students from the second cut-off list have transferred their courses and colleges, candidates in the third cut-off list might not see a significant drop in marks required for admission to top colleges. Although this may help in opening a few courses which were completely filled earlier, the cut-off may not decrease or come down.

Candidates will need to submit their Class 10 certificate, Class 12 certificate, Transfer certificate, Migration certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and two passport size photographs for the admission process.

This year, nine courses asked for 100 percent marks in the first cut-off list and even in the second cut-off list, marks required for certain top courses remained 100 percent.

Students who meet the cut-off may apply for the course, and another list will only be released if seats are left vacant in colleges. The list for admissions through DU entrance test will be released on 30 October at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.