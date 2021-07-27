Delhi University's St Stephen’s College to begin UG admission process from 5 August

Though part of the Delhi University, St Stephen's College has its own admission process and candidates are required to fill a separate application form for admission to the college

The admission process for undergraduate (UG) programmes at St Stephen's College in Delhi University is expected to start from 5 August, according to a notice available on college official website.

As per the latest notice available on St Stephen's official website st.stephens.edu, the last date to submit filled application forms for undergrduate programmes will be 31 August.

For more details, aspirants can visit the website to check the notice.

For the unversed, St Stephen's College has its separate admission process despite being a part of the Delhi University. And interested candidates will have to fill a separate application form for admission to the college.

"All applicants are informed that they must register at the DU portal for admissions and then complete the application process at St Stephen's College," the notice reads.

St Stephen’s College, being a Christian minority institution, has different criteria and around 50 percent of seats are reserved for Christian applicants.

Unlike other colleges in the Delhi University, St Stephen’s releases separate cut-off lists after which students get admission on the basis of three factors: 85 percent weightage to Class 12 marks and the remaining 15 percent to written examination as well as interviews.

However, last year, the written exam was not conducted due to the COVID-19 crisis and the entire 15 percent weightage was given to marks scored during interviews.

While the interview round will be conducted this year as well, there is still no clarity on the written test.

The new academic calendar for DU as well as other universities and colleges will begin from 1 October, as per the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). While the admission process has to be completed by 30 September.

The admission process for Delhi University's (DU) postgraduate (PG), PhD, and MPhil courses started on Monday (26 July).