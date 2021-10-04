As per the rules, a candidate is allowed to choose only one programme at a college during a particular cut-off. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted

The Delhi University (DU) will begin its admissions process for undergraduate (UG) programmes based on the first cut-off list from today, 4 October. The process will be conducted online as the varsity has advised students against visiting the campus. The university had announced its first cut-off list on 1 October.

The admission process will continue till 6 October up to 11.59 pm. As per the schedule, interested students can register themselves on the university admission portal where they have submitted their application forms.

Colleges will complete their approval for the admission process by 5.00 pm on 7 October. The last date for fee payment is 8 October up to 5.00 pm.

“We are giving adequate amount of time to students to apply and pay the fees. So, they should be careful and not be in a hurry. Students should review the situation before cancelling the admission. The seats are limited and cut-offs are quite high so if they have got admission in a college, they should not cancel it,” said Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university’s Admissions Committee.

According to reports, there are nearly 70,000 seats up for grabs. Eight colleges have put released their cut-offs for 10 programmes or courses.

Meanwhile, as per the university rules, a candidate is allowed to choose only one programme at a college during the particular cut-off. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted. Besides, no change in the chosen programme and college will be permitted during a particular cut-off, the university said.

After fulfilling the formalities for admission and payment of fees, candidates will have to sign an online declaration form stating that the information provided by them is correct. Also, a non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 will be imposed during the admission process.