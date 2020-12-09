Delhi University to set up third campus in East district, says Vice Chancellor; project to cost Rs 600 crore

The land is located near the Kakardooma district courts complex and is accessible by both Blue and Red lines of Delhi Metro

The Delhi University (DU) is planning to set up a new campus in the east district of the national capital. The new campus is aimed at reducing admission burden on the other two campuses at the north and south and also to facilitate higher education opportunities in the region.

The DU had on 5 December tweeted that Vice Chancellor (Acting) Professor PC Joshi visited the university land at Surajmal Vihar along with UE, JR (estate), Deputy Dean, Works and other officers, stating that the University of Delhi is planning to build the East Campus there.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Prof. P. C. Joshi visited the university land at Surajmal Vihar along with UE, JR (estate), Deputy Dean, Works and other officers.

University of Delhi is planning to build East Campus in the present site pic.twitter.com/gNZRne18hA — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) December 5, 2020

Professor Joshi stated that they have land in east Delhi and are trying to develop that into a campus, similar to the North and South campus.

Stating that they have to have a campus in east Delhi, he added that the university's high-powered committee has recently inspected the site and are holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue. "We will then take the matter to other statutory bodies of the University for their approval,” he added.

The land is located near the Kakardooma district courts complex and is accessible by both Blue and Red lines of Delhi Metro.

Professor Joshi also said that the administration is planning to set up a law centre and departments for liberal arts courses at the new centre, which will cost them around Rs 600 crore. Deepak Pental, former vice-chancellor of DU, the third campus should be utilised for new courses or for the School of Open Learning, SOL.

Meanwhile, Delhi University's executive council has suggested seven names for two positions in the search committee for the selection of DU's new vice chancellor.