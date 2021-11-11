Delhi University to release PG merit list 2021 soon at admission.uod.ac.in; check details here

Delhi University’s academic calendar has released the dates for the first-semester postgraduate exams scheduled to be held between 30 March and 12 April

The merit list for admission to Delhi University’s (DU) postgraduate (PG) courses will be released soon. The registration of candidates for admission to PG programmes will begin once the merit list will be released.

The merit list will be uploaded on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The classes for first-semester postgraduate courses are scheduled to begin on 1 December. Candidates are informed that for DU PG admissions, the entrance exam result along with the qualifying exam result will be taken into consideration. The merit list will be prepared on the candidates' CGPA scores.

According to the DU postgraduate information bulletin, the university will consider a candidate’s admission if they clear the entrance, even if the result of their qualifying exam is awaited. However, if a candidate is not able to submit his/her result within the last four days of the deadline, their admission will be cancelled.

The procedure for converting a candidate’s CGPA into percentage is as follows:

A candidate’s CGPA of all six semesters is to be multiplied by 9.56. This will give the final percentage of marks which is required. Students also need to note that the percentage will take into account only up to two decimal places.

Along with the percentage of marks, there is a rule which has to be implemented for situations when there is a tie in both the entrance and the merit-based admission.

According to the rule, a candidate who scores higher marks in the qualifying exam will be selected for admission. This will be followed by selecting a candidate who has scored a high percentage in the final year of their graduation degree, then the preceding year, and so on.

In case of a tie, a candidate's aggregate of five subjects, including one language, in their Class 12 exam will be calculated. The candidate with a higher aggregate will be selected.

