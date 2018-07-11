Delhi University to release fifth cutoff list today, 12% seats still vacant; check at du.ac.in

Delhi University will release its fifth cutoff list today for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses. Once the list is out, candidates can check the same at the official website — du.ac.in. The students may also visit the targeted college and view the cut-off list.

According to Hindustan Times, 12 percent of the seats in DU colleges remain to be filled. Around 50,000 seats out of the total 56,000 seats have already been filled. Some institutes like PGDAV Evening College have already released the cut-offs for all courses on their official websites.

The fourth cut-off released on Saturday saw a dip of 0.25 percent from the previous list with the highest settling at 97.75 percent for BA (Hons) Psychology course at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR). Popular colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu have closed their admission for most of the courses.

A total of 3,932 cancellations took place after the fourth cutoff on Saturday. Close to 45,390 students took admission by the end of the second day of the fourth cutoff on Saturday, reported India Today.

The largest number of admissions until now have taken place in the BA programme with 8,612 seats being filled out of the total 10,172 seats. In BCom, there have been 5,137 admissions against a total of 6,483 seats. BCom (Hons) has a total of 6,273 seats and 5,085 admissions have been done, according to Hindustan Times.

The DU had announced its first cut-off on 23 June and the highest was 99.66% for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

Admission under the fifth list will start on Thursday and continue till Saturday. Verification of documents and approval of admission will happen from 9.30 to 1.30 pm for day colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.