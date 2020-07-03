Delhi University to hold open book exams from 10 July, mock tests begin from tomorrow
The timetable for mock tests can be downloaded from the official website of DU at du.ac.in
The Delhi University has released the revised date sheet for its online open book examinations for even semester/ final year students. As per the new schedule, the DU OBE mode for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes will commence from 10 July.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the exams were earlier scheduled to begin from 1 July but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The duration for the examination is two hours. Candidates will be getting an additional hour for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading answer sheet.
The report mentions that students of the University of Delhi can take the mock tests from 4 July online to get to know method of answering the questions in the online exam mode.
The mocktest for the undergraduate and postgraduate (regular, NCWEB, SOL) students in open book exam mode will be on till 8 July. The timetable for mock tests can be downloaded from the official website of DU at du.ac.in.
Direct link to download DU open book exam mode mock test schedule - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/MOCK%20TEST%20DATE%20SHEET-3.pdf
According to a report by The Times of India, the Delhi University in a notification said that in case of any discrepancy being noticed in the date sheets, students may send their queries specifying all the relevant details to the Dean (Examinations) at dean_exam@du.ac.in or examviiconduct@gmail.com.
Here's the final date sheet of Delhi University semester/annual exams in OBE mode July 2020 - http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/datesheets.html
As per the report teachers and students have been opposing the open book exam mode citing issues including the absence of study material for many students and lack of internet connectivity.
A report by Times Now mentions that the DU is for the first time conducting an online open book examination.
