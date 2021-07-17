Delhi University to begin registration process for UG programmes from 2 Aug

The last date to apply for UG courses is 31 August. Like last year, the admission process will be fully digital

The Delhi University Saturday said that the admissions to its undergraduate programmes for 2021-22 will begin from 2 August. Like the previous years, the admission for students will take place through cut-offs based on merit and will be conducted completely through online mode.

Candidates should note that the registration for the UG courses will end on 31 August.

Earlier today in a press conference which was led by Chairperson for admissions, Rajeev Gupta asserted that students applying will be selected on merit-based programmes which will be totally based on cut-offs.

"The admission branch is working with principals of colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions," Gupta said.

Further in the meeting, he also asserted that the change in criteria for evaluation by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is not likely to delay the announcement of Delhi University's cut-offs, as it will remain the same.

Meanwhile, acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi also mentioned that registration for postgraduate courses and Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will commence on 26 July and end on 21 August. While admissions for MPhil and PhD programmes will follow the same process.

The DU authorities also informed that admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics along with Masters of Physiotherapy will be processed through the recognised DUET exam.

Keeping in mind the convenience of students regarding fee structure amid pandemic, the Chairperson also stated that this year, the eligibility criteria of students for admissions and fee structure will remain the same like the previous year.

The University has further informed that there will be no change in the application fees for merit-based and entrance-based students during admissions. While, centralised undergraduate admissions will be done through one registration-cum-application form.

Also, candidates will not have to fill any other form other than registration-cum-application form for admissions.

Along with these new changes, the Delhi University has decided to make its official admissions website more interactive and hassle free for students.