Delhi University to begin online admission process for undergraduate courses today, visit www.du.ac.in to register

The Delhi University will begin the online registration for admission to undergraduate courses today. The registration process will be completely online and the link for registration will be activated on the official website of the university: www.du.ac.in.

According to NDTV, This year the registration process for both merit-based and entrance-based courses will begin at the same time. The first cut-off for merit-based courses is expected to be out by 19 June, 2018. The university may make changes to the schedule later.

Based on the admission guidelines from last year, students would need to upload the following documents at the time of the registration process:

1) Passport size photograph of the applicant. The specification of the passport size photo is same as that used in the Indian Passport.

2) Scanned signature of the applicant

3) A self-attested copy of Class 10th board certificate (for the date of birth)

4) A self-attested Class 12th marksheet, if the result is announced. (In case the marksheet is not issued by the board then the self attested copy of the marksheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded)

5) A self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable

6) A self-attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

7) A self-attested copy of sports certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable

8) A self-attested copy of extra-curricular activities certificate(s), if applicable

Along with its web portal, information bulletins will also be available for students, which will have details of the admission process. While the online registration will continue till 7 June, the first of the five cutoff lists is likely to be out on 19 June, a week earlier than last year, stated a The Times of India report

There are 56,000 undergraduate seats up for grab in 61 DU colleges this year.