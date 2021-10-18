Delhi University starts admission process against 3rd cut-off list from today
Candidates can apply for admission through their dashboards and no physical presence on the campus is required
The University of Delhi (DU) has begun its admissions process from today, 18 October for undergraduate (UG) courses under its third cut-off list. Those who are eligible to apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list can do so by registering till 21 October (11:59 pm). So far, more than 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the first two cut-off lists.
As per the official notice, candidates can apply for admission through their dashboards and no physical presence on the campus is required. The varsity further stated that for any admission-related procedure, students are requested to connect online and not on campus.
Meanwhile, those who have already got a seat but want to change to a different college or programme can do so by withdrawing from the admission process and applying afresh at the new college.
Steps to apply for admissions at DU under 3rd cut-off:
Step 1: Candidates are requested to login into their dashboard
Step 2: Then, select the course and college (before that check eligibility criteria)
Step 3: Now, go to ‘online verification of documents by the respective colleges’
Step 4: The college principal will approve the application form after verification of documents
Step 5: Pay the admission fee via the payment link that appears on the dashboard
Step 6: Take a printout of the payment receipt for future use or reference
Candidates should note that after completing the admission process, they are requested to submit an online declaration. “All the information provided by me is correct. In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College,” the declaration reads.
Around 1.18 lakh candidates have applied against Delhi University’s first and second cut-off lists. The university will soon declare a Special Cut-off list after the third cut-off list. Additionally, on the basis of the availability of seats, further cut-off lists will be declared.
also read
DU cut-off 2021: Second list to be released today; admission process starts from 11 October
The university will release the lists for Science, Commerce, Arts steams. Before DU releases the list, the affiliated colleges will also share their respective second cut-off.
DU Admissions 2021: Second cut-off list to be out on 9 October; check all details here
As many as 47,291 students have applied for the DU UG admissions 2021 till date based on the first cut-off list
DU UG Admissions 2021: Kerala board students with 100% grab most seats while other aspirants left in lurch
Over 6,000 students from the Kerala board have obtained 100 percent marks in their Class 12 results this year, out of which about one-third will be taking admission in colleges across the DU’s North Campus