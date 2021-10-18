Delhi University starts admission process against 3rd cut-off list from today

Candidates can apply for admission through their dashboards and no physical presence on the campus is required

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun its admissions process from today, 18 October for undergraduate (UG) courses under its third cut-off list. Those who are eligible to apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list can do so by registering till 21 October (11:59 pm). So far, more than 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the first two cut-off lists.

As per the official notice, candidates can apply for admission through their dashboards and no physical presence on the campus is required. The varsity further stated that for any admission-related procedure, students are requested to connect online and not on campus.

Meanwhile, those who have already got a seat but want to change to a different college or programme can do so by withdrawing from the admission process and applying afresh at the new college.

Steps to apply for admissions at DU under 3rd cut-off:

Step 1: Candidates are requested to login into their dashboard

Step 2: Then, select the course and college (before that check eligibility criteria)

Step 3: Now, go to ‘online verification of documents by the respective colleges’

Step 4: The college principal will approve the application form after verification of documents

Step 5: Pay the admission fee via the payment link that appears on the dashboard

Step 6: Take a printout of the payment receipt for future use or reference

Candidates should note that after completing the admission process, they are requested to submit an online declaration. “All the information provided by me is correct. In case any information provided by me is found to be false and/or is not supported by the documents presented by me, I understand that the admission will be immediately cancelled and no fees will be refunded. I shall abide by all the rules and regulations laid down by the University and the College,” the declaration reads.

Around 1.18 lakh candidates have applied against Delhi University’s first and second cut-off lists. The university will soon declare a Special Cut-off list after the third cut-off list. Additionally, on the basis of the availability of seats, further cut-off lists will be declared.