Delhi University reopens today: Classes for final year students restart amid strict COVID-19 precautions

The students will have to adhere to the UGC guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures mentioned in the notice at all times

Delhi University (DU) has reopened for students in the final year of their courses.

According to a notice issued by the varsity on Sunday, DU had announced that it would reopen on Monday, 1 February.

An Economic Times report quoted an official notice from DU as saying that final year students of all the courses will be allowed back in all the colleges for their classes along with staff (at 100 percent strength).

The report added that thisdecision was taken after a meeting with the heads of departments of the university and principals of different colleges.

The notice stated that students will be allowed to physically visit their “colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities” in small numbers.

Students will have to adhere to the UGC guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), mentioned in the notice at all times.

In order to ensure that social distancing is maintained and usual busy points like the entry and exit of the campuses remain clutter-free, the head of the units have been instructed by the university to plan out the timing of the staff.

The notice suggested asking them to discharge their duties in time slots of 9 am to 5.30 pm and 9.30 am to 6 pm.

As per an NDTV report, Delhi University had closed in view of the nationwide lockdown called by the Government of India due to the pandemic last year in March.

Since then, classes were being held in online mode to ensure that students remained on track with their courses.

Now with the final semester exams approaching, the varsity has decided to open its gates again.

undefined