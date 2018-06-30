Delhi University releases third cut-off list for English, Economics, Science courses; SRCC closes admissions

The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list for undergraduate students, although many prominent colleges didn't release any cut-offs for some courses.

With close to half of total seats already taken across 60-plus colleges of the varsity, many colleges still issued cut-offs for courses like English, Economics and Bachelor of Arts.

Here's a look at the cut-off percentages released by some of the colleges:

Lady Shri Ram College: LSR offered English Honours and Economics at 97.25 and 97.5 percent respectively. According to The Indian Express, cut-off for the Journalism course stood at 97.25 percent. However, admission has been closed for subjects like Hindi, History, Political Science and Psychology.

Shri Ram College of Commerce: SRCC, which teaches only two courses (Economics and BCom Honours), closed admissions for both after the second cut-off and didn't release a third list. The college didn't issue cut-offs for its courses in the general category.

Hans Raj College: English Honours and Economics have been offered at 95.75 percent and 97 percent. According to The Indian Express report, the college demanded 96 percent for Mathematics and Chemistry and 96.66 percent for Physics.

Hindu College: Admissions to BA (English), BA (Economics) and BCom (Honours) are still open. While it closed admission in most other courses, Hindu College asked for 96.75 percent and 97.5 percent for English and Economics respectively. Cut-off for the BCom (Honours) course is 97 percent. Admissions to BSc (Chemistry) are still open at 96.66 percent.

While admissions to BA and BCom courses have been closed in most colleges, the admission process for Science courses remains open in most colleges.

Here is the complete third cut-off list for Arts and Commerce courses at Delhi University:

Here is the complete third cut-off list for Science courses in the varsity:

Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity.

A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Honours) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc.

The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first was announced on 19 June, while the second was announced on 24 June.

With inputs from agencies