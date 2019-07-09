Delhi University releases third admission list for UG courses, records marginal decline in scores for BA, BCom Honours, science streams

New Delhi: Delhi University on Monday released its third cut-off list for undergraduate courses with a marginal decline in scores required for admission as seats are still up for grabs in the North Campus colleges for courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours) and science stream for the general category aspirants.

In many of the North Campus colleges, seats are still available under the BA(Honours) Economics courses in the unreserved category.

Hindu College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98 percent, which is 0.25 percent less than the score announced in the second list. Admissions to BA (Honours) English, BA (honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) History are closed. In science stream, seats are available for BSc (Honours) Zoology and BSc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry courses.

While the cut-off for BSc (Honours) Zoology has come down from 97 percent to 96.33 percent, the cut-off for B.Sc (Programme) Physical Science with Chemistry has seen a marginal dip from 96.33 to 96 percent.

At Hansraj College, seats are still up for grabs for BSc (Honours) Botany for which the cut-off has dropped down from 94.66 percent to 93.33 percent. The cut-off for BA(Honours) Economics has also seen a marginal dip from 98 percent to 97.75 percent.

Miranda House has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics same as the previous list. The cut-off remains at 97.75 per cent while the cut-off for BA (Honours)Sociology has dropped from 96.50 percent to 96.25 percent. Even for BA (Honours) Geography, it has come down from 98 percent to 97.50 percent.

Daulat Ram College has admissions open for BA (Honours) English which has seen a dip of one per cent from 95.75 per cent to 94.75 per cent. For BA (Honours) History, the cut-off has come down to 94.50 percent from 94.75 percent.

At the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for BCom (Honours) has dropped down from 98 percent to 97.75 percent for the unreserved category while the admissions are closed for the Economically Weaker Section category.

Lady Shri Ram College, which had closed admissions for BCom (Honours) after the first cut-off list as seats were filled up, has announced a cut-off of 97.75 percent in the list. The first cut-off was pegged at 98 percent.

At Kamala Nehru College, seats are available under the BA (Honours) Journalism, the minimum percentage for which has dropped down to 95 per cent from 96 per cent while for BA (Honours) Economics, the marks have come down from 96.25 percent to 95.75 percent.

At Gargi College, seats are still available for courses like BA (Hons) English, B.Com and BCom (Honours), BSc Life Sciences and BSc Physical Sciences.

According to reports Jesus and Mary College has closed down the admission process of some major courses. The courses where admission process is still ongoing is Hindi, History, B.Sc Mathematics, Political Science, Sociology and B.Voc while Janki Devi Memorial College's third cut off list shows that the highest cut off is for B.Com (Honours) with 93.5 percent

Most of the combinations under BA programme are closed apart from Philosophy and Psychology, English and History, Philosophy and Political Science among others.

According to the data shared by Delhi University, 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process.

The number of cancellations since the second cut-off stands at 3,082. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.