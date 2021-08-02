The admission process is for around 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses of DU

The registration process for undergraduate courses of Delhi University is going to start from today, Monday, 2 August.

Aspirants can apply to the UG programmes offered at the university till Tuesday, 31 August. DU UG aspirants can visit the website du.ac.in to apply for the admissions 2021. Here are the steps that they can take to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website - du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admissions 2021

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on Admission 2021 website option on the bottom right corner

Step 4: On the new page, click on UG Admission Portal

Step 5: Now enter your registration details to register for DU UG admissions 2021

Step 6: Once registered, fill in the application form and pay fee to submit your application

Step 7: Download your DU UG admission form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

Documents including Class 10 and 12 certificates, passport-sized photograph, signature, income certificate, category certificate will be required for the admission process.

The admission process is for around 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses of DU.

Aspirants will be given admission to their applied courses on the basis of cut off like previous years. The university is not going to conduct trials for students applying through sports or ECA quota because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their admission will be done on the basis of participation certificate or merit certificates. Aspirants will have to upload the certificates of the last four years.