Delhi University registration for undergraduate courses starts today; check du.ac.in for details
The admission process is for around 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses of DU
The registration process for undergraduate courses of Delhi University is going to start from today, Monday, 2 August.
Aspirants can apply to the UG programmes offered at the university till Tuesday, 31 August. DU UG aspirants can visit the website du.ac.in to apply for the admissions 2021. Here are the steps that they can take to apply for the exam:
Step 1: Visit the website - du.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admissions 2021
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on Admission 2021 website option on the bottom right corner
Step 4: On the new page, click on UG Admission Portal
Step 5: Now enter your registration details to register for DU UG admissions 2021
Step 6: Once registered, fill in the application form and pay fee to submit your application
Step 7: Download your DU UG admission form
Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference
Documents including Class 10 and 12 certificates, passport-sized photograph, signature, income certificate, category certificate will be required for the admission process.
The admission process is for around 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses of DU.
Aspirants will be given admission to their applied courses on the basis of cut off like previous years. The university is not going to conduct trials for students applying through sports or ECA quota because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their admission will be done on the basis of participation certificate or merit certificates. Aspirants will have to upload the certificates of the last four years.
also read
Delhi University's St Stephen’s College to begin UG admission process from 5 August
Though part of the Delhi University, St Stephen's College has its own admission process and candidates are required to fill a separate application form for admission to the college
Delhi University Admissions 2021: Registrations for PG, MPhil/PhD courses to begin today
If candidates want to apply for more than one PG course then they will have to pay separate fees for each course while only one registration form can be filled
Delhi University Admissions 2021: Registrations for PG, MPhil/PhD courses to begin today; check details at du.ac.in
If candidates want to apply for more than one PG course then they will have to pay separate fees for each course while only one registration form can be filled