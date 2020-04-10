Delhi University postpones exams due to coronavirus outbreak; says updated date sheet to be uploaded on www.exam.du.ac.in

Delhi University has deferred theory and practical exams until further notice in view of the growing cases of coronavirus in the national capital and the countrywide lockdown.

In a notification on its official website, DU informed that examinations of the students of regular colleges, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board have been postponed and “the various date sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn."

Students are advised to keep checking the official website - www.exam.du.ac.in – at regular intervals. The university also said "examinations may be rescheduled at a short notice."

It had put out an official order last month on its website informing about extension of closure of the university till 14 April due to COVID-19 lockdown.

DU said that during the coronavirus lockdown period online teaching and learning processes would continue.

The order said the university’s website has details of VPN connection for students and teachers to access the resources available in the library from home.

Last week, a letter was sent to heads of various colleges affiliated to DU asking them to support students and staff with disability during the lockdown.

The university said students and staff with disability may require additional support in carrying out their educational activities.

DU had issued another notification on Thursday regarding counseling services being provided by designated group of faculty members. Any student, faculty member and non-teaching staff can avail this service through mail, WhatsApp or rele-consultation.

