Delhi University PG Admissions 2022: Registration begins, check steps to apply here
Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 is likely to be held in the third week of July, according to reports
Delhi University has begun the online registrations for various postgraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. Interested and eligible students can apply for admissions on DU’s official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in
The admission process to DU PG courses is the same as last year. Candidates will have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The last date to register for DUET is 15 May, according to a NDTV report.
Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 is likely to be held in the third week of July, according to reports. However, the final dates have not yet been declared by the varsity yet. Twenty-eight cities have been chosen as examination centres.
Application Dates for DU PG 2022
The registration began on Tuesday 6 April and the last date to fill out the DU PG application form is 15 May.
Steps to apply for DUET 2022
1. Go to the official website pgadmission.uod.ac.in
2. On the homepage, click on the registration link for PG admission
3. Use your email id and mobile number for registration at the admission portal
4. Complete the registration process by entering your personal details
5. Verify your email id through the confirmation link sent on it
6. Using your login credentials to login and fill out the application and upload the documents needed
7. Pay the DUET application fee online and submit your form
What are the documents needed for registration?
1. Passport size photograph of the candidate
2. Scanned Signature of the candidate
3. Valid ID Proof (Self Attested). It can be Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport orDriving License
4. Class 10th Marksheet (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof
5. Self attested Caste Certificate (if needed)
What is the registration fee for the different categories?
For the General and Unreserved candidates, a fee of Rs 750 is applicable while for SC/ ST/ PwD/ EWS candidates a fee of Rs 300 is applicable.
Reservation of seats : 50 percent of the seats are reserved for the DU students while rest of the students will be selected through DUET 2022.
