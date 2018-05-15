You are here:
Delhi University official says varsity likely to wrap up admission process soon, will ask collages to keep cut-offs 'realistic'

India IANS May 15, 2018 20:14:12 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi University official on Tuesday said that the varsity will try to wrap up the admission process for undergraduate programmes as early as possible and will refrain from issuing the cut-off lists beyond a certain number.

Representational image. AFP

The registration for admission for undergraduate programmes began on Tuesday from 6 pm.

A member of the admission committee told IANS that the university will reach out to colleges, asking them to keep the cut-offs "realistic" this time and take cue from the previous year's cut-offs.

In its official communication, the university wrote that it will issue at least five cut-offs.

"Five cut-offs are standard. We always try to keep it within this and try to end the admissions as soon as possible. However, it all depends on how the colleges respond to this plan. We may have to issue more cut-offs if seats remain vacant," the official said.

"We can only request the colleges to keep the cut-offs realistic. Our role is only that of an advisor. Moreover, even the CBSE has said that it will not be spiking or moderating marks this year and this will also result in more sensible cut-offs," he added.

Several colleges in the last few years have been raising the percentage bar up to as high as 99 percent.

Last year, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, which demanded 99.66 percent for the Electronics course, came down to 92 percent by the time the sixth cut-off list was out.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 20:14 PM

