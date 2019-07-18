Delhi University gives 5,000 additional applicants admission after fourth cut-off list; 10% EWS seats added to UG courses this year

New Delhi: Over 5,000 extra admissions have been taken to the Delhi University (DU) after the fourth cut-off lists, according to data shared by the varsity on Wednesday. As many as 67,419 admissions have already taken place after 1,766 withdrawals, the varsity said.

Wednesday was the last day of admissions after the cut-offs were released last Saturday. Till Tuesday, the second day of the admission after the fourth cut-offs were announced by the varsity,63,725 admissions had taken place.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 percent increase in seats for the EWS category postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.