Delhi University first cut-off list to be announced on 10 October; academic session to commence on 18 November

The DU admission process got delayed by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cut-off list was announced on 28 June

Delhi University (DU) is planning to announce the first cut-offs for different undergraduate courses on 10 October.

The university had, in the admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic session released last month, stated that the admission under the first cut-off would be conducted from 12 October and the first cut-off announced on 11 October. However, a Hindustan Times report said that the announcement will come two days ahead of the commencement of the admission process on 12 October.

The DU admission process got delayed by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cut-off list was announced on 28 June.

The admission process for DU is being done online for the first time. The final day to submit fee is 16 October, while the new academic session will commence on 18 November, according to a Times Now report.

Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions), University of Delhi said that varsity would be holding a webinar for applicants soon. She went on to add that the webinar will advise students on how to calculate their cut-offs as well as choose courses and colleges on the dashboard.

"We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody - from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," she added.

Bagai also advised students to read the notices uploaded on the website - du.ac.in.