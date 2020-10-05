Delhi University first cut-off list to be announced on 10 October; academic session to commence on 18 November
The DU admission process got delayed by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cut-off list was announced on 28 June
Delhi University (DU) is planning to announce the first cut-offs for different undergraduate courses on 10 October.
The university had, in the admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic session released last month, stated that the admission under the first cut-off would be conducted from 12 October and the first cut-off announced on 11 October. However, a Hindustan Times report said that the announcement will come two days ahead of the commencement of the admission process on 12 October.
The DU admission process got delayed by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cut-off list was announced on 28 June.
The admission process for DU is being done online for the first time. The final day to submit fee is 16 October, while the new academic session will commence on 18 November, according to a Times Now report.
Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions), University of Delhi said that varsity would be holding a webinar for applicants soon. She went on to add that the webinar will advise students on how to calculate their cut-offs as well as choose courses and colleges on the dashboard.
"We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody - from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," she added.
Bagai also advised students to read the notices uploaded on the website - du.ac.in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: Shane Watson finds form at right time to resurrect Chennai Super Kings' season
The minute MS Dhoni, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming saw Watson getting his weight down the pitch and smashing the ball over the top in the first couple of overs, they would have realised that he's is back to his best.
IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw, bowlers steal the show in Dubai as Delhi Capitals run riot over Chennai Super Kings
Check out photos from Delhi Capitals' 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2020.