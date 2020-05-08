Delhi University constitutes working group to oversee exam related issues for 2019-20 academic session

The Delhi University (DU) has formed a working group to supervise examination related matters, including reviewing the preparedness of the institution in conducting the exams of 2019-20 session.

The group may also rope in any expert, if required, with prior approval of competent authority.

However, professors have opposed the constitution of the 15 members working group, reported The New Indian Express. They have also written to the DU administration, expressing their opposition.

The professors want the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to be implemented. They are demanding that vice-chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi immediately conduct Academic Council (AC) meeting and place guidelines of the UGC as agenda item.

The UGC last month recommended that universities may hold semester exams in July either in the online mode or offline, depending upon the feasibility and the COVID-19 situation. The commission also suggested that exam duration should be reduced from three hours to two hours.

It also proposed that intermediate semester students may be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Issuing the guidelines and academic calendar for varsities, the UGC said exams for final semester students should be conducted in July.

