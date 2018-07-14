Football world cup 2018

Delhi University announces revised schedule for post-graduate admissions; check on du.ac.in

India FP Staff Jul 14, 2018 19:25:44 IST

Delhi University has uploaded the revised schedule for post-graduate (PG) admissions (2018-19) on its official website: du.ac.in. The official notification states that that the PG admission portal shall be reopened to allow the candidates to update their marks of qualifying examination and Class 12 from 17 July to 22 July, 2018.

Representational image. AFP

Accordingly, the revised schedule for postgraduate programmes is as follows:

Notification of first admission list: 25 July

Document verification and approval of admission: 25-27 July

Notification of second admission list: 31 July

Document verification and approval of admission: 31 July to 2 August

Notification of third admission list (if required): 6 August

Document verification and approval of admission: 6-8 August 2018


