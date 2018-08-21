Delhi University announces 9th cut off list; document verification, admission approval to take place on 21-22 August

The Delhi University on Tuesday announced its ninth cut-off list for admission to the undergraduate courses. Few colleges in North Campus also declaring the availability of seats under some courses for general category students.

The document verification and admission approval process will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, that is on 21 August and 22 August, reported PTI.

Students can apply for BSc Life Science, BA (Hons) Hindi, BCom and BCom (Hons) courses in Daulat Ram College.

Hansraj College has seats for BSc Life Science while Hindu College has seats for BSc (Hons) Physics and Chemistry courses. Kirori Mal College has seats available under BA (Hons) in English, Hindi and Political Science, and BSc (Hons) in Botany and Physics.

Ramjas College also has opened admissions to its BA(Hons) Political Science and Economics while Miranda House has admissions open for BA (Hons) English and Sociology.

Off-campus colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev College, Deshbandhu College, Atma Ram Sanatam Dharma College, Gargi College also have seats available for humanities and science courses.

According to the senior DU officials, the ninth cut off list, like the eight cut off the list, is a special drive, aimed at allowing students to take admission who had failed to do so in the previous cut off lists, reported India Today.

The list can be accessed through the direct link here.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on 15 May. The registration for these courses ended on 7 June.

With inputs from PTI.