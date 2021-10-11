Eligible candidates can apply for admission till 13 October and pay the fee till 15 October, 5.00 pm

Delhi University (DU) will begin the admission process for undergraduate (UG) courses in around 65 colleges based on its second cut-off list from today, 11 October. Eligible candidates can apply for admission till 13 October while the payment of the fee can be done till 15 October, 5.00 pm.

Meanwhile, colleges in the national capital have been directed to complete their approvals by 14 October, 5:00 pm.

Before applying, interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of DU at http://du.ac.in./ or https://admission.uod.ac.in/. When applying for admissions, aspirants are requested to upload the required documents for verification.

Steps to register for DU admissions 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official websites http://du.ac.in./ or https://admission.uod.ac.in/ and log in

Step 2: Candidates need to select the programme of their choice as per cut-off and college

Step 3: Then, register using correct credentials and upload all required documents

Step 4: Finally, make the payment to confirm the admission

After the admission process is done, the application is moved to colleges, where officials concerned will check the eligibility and other documents submitted by students and process the work. However, if the college decides that the application is incorrect, then the admission will be rejected. Under such conditions, students should not lose hope but apply to a different college under the same cut-off.

Below is the list of documents that are needed for admission purposes:

- Classes 10 and 12 mark sheet

- Class 10 board examination certificate

- Class 12 provisional or original certificate

- Two passport size self-attested photographs

- Transfer and migration certificate

- Category certificate

It is advisable for all candidates that before registering themselves, they must keep their documents ready and check the college-wise cut-off. Following this, they can accordingly calculate their ‘best of four’ scores and match the criteria required for admissions.

This year, most DU colleges have reportedly kept the cut-offs for various programmes including Economics, Political Science, English, History, and BCom (honours) between 96 percent and 100 percent.

The cut-off is high this year because there are around 2,20,000 students who scored 90 percent and above in the CBSE Class 12 exams and 70,000 of them scored 95 percent or more.