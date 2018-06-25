Delhi University admissions 2018: Second list released; 5% drop in cut-offs, but some colleges close admission

The Delhi University released the second cut-off list on Sunday as a part of its undergraduates (UG) admission process. The first cut-off was released on 18 June and the admission process based on the first list was held from 19 to 21 June. The admission process in Delhi University colleges based second cut-off list will be conducted from 25 June to 27 June.

Some of the North-campus based colleges such as SRCC and Kirori Mal College released the second cut off list before the central list was released. As per the DU admission schedule released by the admission committee, DU has announced dates for five cut-offs in total, and further cut-off schedule will be announced depending on the vacant seats available in the colleges affiliated with the varsity. The cumulative list of DU cutoff will be released on the official website: du.ac.in.

In the second cut-off list, KMC has decreased the BA Programme cut-off from 96 percent to 94.75 percent while the BA (Hons.) English cutoff has also come down to 96 percent from 97 percent. In KMC, admissions have been closed for BA (Hons.) Urdu, BA (Hons.) Sanskrit and BSc Physical Sciences with Computer Science Options in General category after the release of first cut-off.

In SRCC, the OBC category candidates will require 95 percent marks for admission in B.Com (Honours) and 96.25 percent for BA (Honours) Economics for the academic year 2018-19, according to the second cut-off list put up on the college's website. The cut-off for the SC candidates is 90.75 percent for BCom (Honours) while admissions are closed under B.A (Honours) Economics.

For the ST category candidates, at least 83.75 percent is required for admission in B.Com (Honours) and 91.75 per cent for B.A (Honours) Economics. For persons with disabilities, the cut-off is 82 percent for BCom (Honours) and 93.5 percent for BA (Honours) Economics, whereas, Kashmiri migrant candidates will require at least 87.37 percent for admission in BCom (Honours) and 95 percent for BA (Honours) English.

According to a varsity official, out of over 56,000 seats, 15,245 seats were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, 2,200 seats were filled after the first cut-offs.