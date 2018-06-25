Football world cup 2018

Delhi University admissions 2018: No second cut-off list for several courses at LSR, SRCC, Hindu College

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 08:31:06 IST

New Delhi: Many prominent Delhi University colleges, including the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu, did not announce their second cut-off for several courses on Sunday as their seats were filled post the announcement of the first cut-off on 19 June.

Over 15,000 admissions took place in the three days after the first cut-offs were announced.On Sunday, the second cut-offs were announced but many colleges did not need to do it for several courses.

The Lady Shri Ram College has closed admissions for BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Psychology, BA (Hons.) Sociology and B.Com (Hons.). The LSR had announced a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for the BA programme in the first list which came down to 97.75 per cent in the second.

In the Kirori Mal College, admissions have been closed for BA (Hons.) Urdu, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, and B.Sc. (Physical Sciences) with computer science optional for general category candidates.  The SRCC has closed admissions for SC candidates for its B.A. (Honours) Economics.

The Gargi College and the Hindu College have also closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons.) History, BA(Hons.) Political Science and BA programme. The Miranda House has closed admissions for general category candidates in BA (Hons.) Geography, BA (Hons.) Political Science and BA(Honours) Philosophy. The Ramjas College has closed admissions for general candidates in BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA programme and B.Com.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on 15 May. The registration for these courses ended on 7 June. The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists. The first cut-offs were announced on 19 June.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29. According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.


