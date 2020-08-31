Delhi University admission 2020: Online registration for merit-based admission ends today at 5 pm, apply at du.ac.in

The admission portal was opened on 20 June and the deadline for registration was extended thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Delhi application process for merit-based admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), Masters of Philosophy (M.Phil) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) courses will end today (Monday, 31 August) at 5 pm. Candidates can apply for admission to courses on the official website - du.ac.in.

As on Monday morning, the university has received a total of 5,59,614 registration,s of which 3,49,683 are paid applications.

The registration process stretched for almost six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hindustan Times. The admission portal was opened on 20 June and the deadline for registration was extended thrice. The registrations for entrance-based courses ended on 31 July.

Steps to apply for merit-based admission to courses:

Step 1: Visit the official website of University of Delhi - du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions 'UG Admission Portal 2020'

Step 3: If you are a new applicant, click on the 'New Registration' button on the left side of the page.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter all the required information.

Here's the direct link to apply - ug.du.ac.in/index.php/registration/user/register

In a statement released on Saturday, the varsity said that applicants whose qualifying exam is yet to be conducted or those who are required to upload their marksheet or certificates will get sufficient time to do so after the registration process is closed.

This year, the University of Delhi has adopted a single-form application, which means any application will be eligible for every course and college. Applicants will have to pay a one-time registration fee, which is Rs 250 for merit-based courses. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS and Persons with Disability categories will have to pay Rs 100.

For registration, candidates will require a passport size photograph, scanned signature, self-attested copy of Class 10 certificate or marksheet that mentions the date of birth and a self-attested copy of the Class 12 marksheet.