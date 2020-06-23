Delhi University admission 2020: More than 94,000 students registered online till Monday evening

The online registration for Delhi University admission 2020 to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses began on Saturday, 20 June.

A report by The Times of India said that since the admission portal was opened on Saturday evening DU has received around a lakh of registration.

The data from the University at 7:30 pm on Monday showed that it has received 94,536 registrations.

The daily mentions that DU has received 31,715 registrations for PG courses and 3,865 for PhD on Monday evening. The data accessed by it also reveals that the varsity has already received payment for 22,355 registration forms.

The payment is made when the registration process is complete and the form is duly filled with the marks obtained by the candidate in their Class 12 examination.

It is worth mentioning that the CBSE and ISC board examination 2020 results are still not declared and the complete application that the DU has received are from other states where the Class 12 board results have been declared recently.

Delhi University Express reported that the administration is organising a webinar today where all the admission related queries of the students will be clarified.

The report mentions that along with the students, their parents too can attend the live webinar to understand the admission process.

According to a report by news agency PTI, on the day when the admission portal was opened, students faced some technical glitches while registering. The issues were resolved and the registration process has been going on smooth since then.

Candidates willing to take admission in Delhi University and its affiliated colleges can register themselves by visiting the portal - du.ac.in. The DU admission 2020 registration process will be on till 4 July.

Admission in the Delhi University takes place in two ways - entrance-exam based and merit-list based.

The entrance exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the information regarding the NTA DU Entrance Examination 2020 is expected to release soon on the websites - du.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

For merit-based admission, the University this year will be releasing five qualification cutoffs.