You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi traffic thrown out of gear by dust storm; MeT to tabulate report on incident

India PTI Apr 06, 2018 18:51:21 IST

New Delhi: A dust storm hit Delhi on Friday evening, plunging the city into darkness and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the national capital.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Raisina Hill complex, seat of the government and the bungalow zone, were shrouded by dust kicked up by gusty winds which was followed by light drizzle.

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.

A Meteorological (MeT) official said the department was tabulating the complete report on the incident.

Office-goers and others were seen curiously peeping out of windows of the buildings as it became dark outside rather early after a blistering afternoon.


Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 18:51 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 18:51 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores