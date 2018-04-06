Delhi traffic thrown out of gear by dust storm; MeT to tabulate report on incident

New Delhi: A dust storm hit Delhi on Friday evening, plunging the city into darkness and throwing traffic out of gear in parts of the national capital.

In Lutyens' Delhi, the sprawling Raisina Hill complex, seat of the government and the bungalow zone, were shrouded by dust kicked up by gusty winds which was followed by light drizzle.

In a sudden change of weather change, parts of #Delhi witness dust storm; Visuals from Rajendra Prasad Marg, pic.twitter.com/0TaKEDk5at — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

The storm dipped the visibility, leading to vehicles plying on the streets coming to a standstill momentarily, while pedestrians rushed to seek shelter.

Sudden dust storm hits #Delhi; Visuals from Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/xeTblECCzO — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

A Meteorological (MeT) official said the department was tabulating the complete report on the incident.

Office-goers and others were seen curiously peeping out of windows of the buildings as it became dark outside rather early after a blistering afternoon.