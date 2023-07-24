Delhi traffic cop slaps Rs 5,000 fine on Korean man without receipt; here's what happened next

Delhi Police, time and again, has proved that it is intolerant towards any mischievous activity. This time, the department has taken strict action against a traffic cop for indulging in corruption. He has been suspended for fining a Korean man Rs 5,000 without issuing a receipt. A video of the cop asking for money from the Korean man is being widely circulated on social media. It has invited the wrath of internet users who are criticising the cop while urging the department to take strict against those who are involved in similar activities.

Notably, the shocking incident came to light after the Korean man shared a video of when he was asked to pay the money for the alleged rule violation. Sharing the video on his YouTube channel, FITVELY, the man gave a title “Give me all the cash” Reasons why you shouldn’t drive a car in India.. How much is this – India”.

In the video shared by him, the traffic cop, identified as Mahesh Chand, can be seen asking the Korean man for Rs 5,000 saying that he violated the traffic rule. The Korean man, then, can be seen offering Rs 500. However, the cop refuses and asks for Rs 5,000. Later, the man pays him the amount he asked for, thanking him. He also can be seen shaking hands with the cop.

The video was captured by the dashboard camera of the car. Now, it is viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from internet users. A Twitter user shared the link to the video and screengrabs from the same on the microblogging site to highlight the incident. Sharing the incident, she wrote, “At 21:40 the traffic police officer named ‘Mahesh Chand’ a corrupt one didn’t even give receipt to this foreigner and took Rs 5,000 as fine. Please take some action against all of them.”

https://t.co/GVY9mLhSNy

At 21:40 the traffic police officer named "Mahesh Chand" a corrupted one didn't even give receipt to this foreigner and took Rs 5000 as fine.Please take some action against all of them. @dtptraffic @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi @narendramodi @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/kiTH8T8vfH — Priya (@Miracle2204) July 20, 2023

Soon after the matter caught the limelight and was being heavily discussed on social media, the Delhi Police immediately responded saying, “Taking cognisance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption.”

The video irked many on the platform. While some of them called for more strict action, others praised Delhi Police for taking immediate cognizance of the matter.

One user wrote, “5000 cash challan for driving outside of yellow line omg. Horrible.”

Another suggested, “Why suspension. He should be dismissed. In China such corrupt people are shot. In India nothing happens to such suspended staff as they get back wages with very minor punishment.”

Why suspension. He should be dismissed. In China such corrupt people are shot. In India nothing happens to such suspended staff as they get back wages with very minor punishment — A Binesh (@ABinesh41232165) July 24, 2023

An individual wrote, “That’s a good move. You should dismiss a few people who are corrupt, no pension. Only then the entire force will wake up.”

That's a good move. You should dismiss a few people who are corrupt, no pension. Only then the entire force will wake up — Balaji V (@Balajiv99) July 23, 2023

It must be noted that the suspended officer claimed that the car owner left without taking the receipt of the challan. However, the video is a clear indication that no attempts were made to give the receipt of the challan.