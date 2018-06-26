Football world cup 2018

Delhi traders' body urges authorities to start de-sealing of shops after amendments in Master Plan

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 20:45:46 IST

New Delhi: A traders' body on Tuesday urged authorities to initiate the process of de-sealing of shops in Delhi, days after the government notified the amendments in the city's Master Plan.

Various properties and shops in the national capital have been lying shut for the past several months after they were sealed by civic bodies at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The government had on 21 June notified amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 which, among other benefits, will also allow shop-cum-residence complexes to continue with activities permissible in a local shopping centre (LSC), subject to conditions.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had processed the modifications seeking to bring relief to traders from the sealing drive that began late December at the Defence Colony market.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement expressed satisfaction over the recent amendments, but sought to draw the attention of Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal towards shops in various parts of the city that are still sealed.

There is an "urgent need to de-seal the shops" which can be, as per the amendments. The MCD should take cognisance of such shops and de-seal them as they now fall under the ambit of the Master Plan, the CAIT said in a statement.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said that undoubtedly, the amendments will give relief to a large number of traders working in local commercial complexes and having godowns in agricultural land or in village areas.

The DDA also needs to clarify, whether conversion charges are applicable for special areas, such as in the Walled City, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, he said.

Since 2007, till date, much has changed in Delhi and so a fresh survey of roads is necessary for facilitating notification of roads, the CAIT said.

He also said the Delhi government should "aggressively hold the case of 351 roads" awaiting notification as the issue is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Khandelwal also said that ample parking space should be developed in consultation with trade associations.


