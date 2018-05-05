You are here:
Delhi tomb 'converted' into temple, say reports; Manish Sisodia calls it serious offence, orders inquiry

India PTI May 05, 2018 18:35:38 IST

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered an enquiry into the alleged conversion of a small tomb into a temple at Safdarjung Enclave's Humayunpur village and directed the Art, Culture and Language (ACL) Department secretary to submit a report by Saturday.

Manish Sisodia

File image of Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia. PTI

Sisodia's order comes following a news report over the issue.

In his order to the secretary, the deputy chief minister said that causing damage and harm to a heritage property was against the law and a serious offence.

"It is the duty of the state Archeology Department to ensure the protection of heritage monuments listed under them and take strict action in case of a lapse," Sisodia said in his order.

He said that the reported incident should be handled with zero tolerance by the department as it not only violated heritage related laws but also was an attempt to disturb peace and harmony in the area.

"Secretary (ACL) to provide a detailed report to me with details of the incident and action taken by her," the deputy chief minister also said.


