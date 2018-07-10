Football world cup 2018

Delhi to see 15-20% increase in water availability within two years, govt will roll out several projects: Arvind Kejriwal

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 14:56:25 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government is rolling out several projects to increase water availability in the city by 15 to 20 percent in the next two years and 50 percent in five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

The chief minister, who inspected the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in North Delhi's Burari, said such projects would put an end to the city's water woes. "Rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20% in next 2 yrs n 50% next 5 yrs. Hopefully, no water problem in Del after that," Kejriwal said on Twitter. "Till then, as projects start, water problem wud keep decreasing (No increase in water availability for several yrs before our govt)," he said.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said the work of developing 200 lakes has been started for which consultants have been hired, adding that the reports in this regard would be out in eight months.

He said the AAP government has prepared a blueprint through which water availability will be increased to the affected areas. The chief minister added that the work of the Burari STP will be completed by June next year.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:56 PM

