Delhi: Three including gangster Jitendra Gogi shot dead in Rohini court; assailants posed as lawyers, say police

Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi reportedly killed in a shootout at north Delhi's Rohini court that has left several people injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi.

Police teams present at the spot also fired in return, the DCP said.

The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Jitendra, killing him on the spot. The Delhi Police's Special Cell killed the two attackers in the ensuing shootout. The attackers are believed to be from the Tillu Tajpuria gang, as per India Today.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the rivalry between Gogi and Tillu dates back to their college days when both were students of Delhi University and clashed over student politics.

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had stated that the killers, who belonged to ‘Tillu’ gang, were “neutralised" by the officers. He clarified that it was not a gang war, according to News18.

One of the two attackers was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, Asthana told ANI.

Gogi was arrested in April under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The MCOCA proposal details 19 cases of murder and attempted murder, besides dozens of extortions, dacoities, carjackings and robberies.

The Indian Express reports that Gogi’s associate Kuldeep alias Fajja had managed to escape from police custody a few months ago when he was produced in Karkardooma Court. Since then, a team of Counter Intelligence had been accompanying Gogi and his associates during their court hearings.

A Times of India report had earlier quoted police as saying that Gogi, now 30, had started dealing in property after dropping out of school and had taken to crime after his father’s death in 2010.

