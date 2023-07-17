Delhi submerged, people don't have drinking water and Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru: BJP takes potshots at Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a potshot at Arvind Kejriwal and said that the Delhi Chief Minister has gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the Opposition parties at a time when “people in Delhi are troubled, distressed and aren’t properly getting even the drinking water.”

“A meeting of the Opposition Parties is taking place in Bengaluru. It is unfortunate to see that when Delhi is submerged, Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru. People in Delhi are troubled, distressed and aren’t properly getting even the drinking water, but Kejriwal is not even present here. It is a hugely irresponsible and shameful behaviour from his side,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Kejriwal keeps blaming the central government every now and then. I wish to ask what he has done for Delhi’s people? Today, what has been happening in Delhi forms a big failure of Kejriwal’s government. Notably, the Congress Party is silent on this matter. Will this opportunistic alliance go to this extent? It’s shameful,” he added.

Twenty-four Opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP, have been invited for the two-day meeting.

Around 15 non-BJP parties had met in Patna on June 23 to formulate a coalition force to take on the saffron party in the 2024 general elections.

