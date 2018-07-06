Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi State Haj Committee meets Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over facilities arranged by Centre for pilgrims

India Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 15:39:43 IST

New Delhi: A delegation of the Delhi State Haj Committee on Friday met Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and discussed various issues related to facilities for the pilgrims.

The meeting comes just days before the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia starting 14 July.

"Delhi Haj Committee delegation led by its Chairman Shri Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan met me at Antyodaya Bhawan today (Friday), discussed various issues concerned to Haj and various facilities for the pilgrims," Naqvi tweeted after the meeting.

Flights for Haj will start from 14 July, when pilgrims from Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Lucknow and Srinagar will embark on the pilgrimage. Flights from other embarkation points would start later.

A total of 1,75,025 Indians will be going for Haj in 2018, of which 1,28,702 pilgrims will be travelling through the Haj Committee of India.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 15:39 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores