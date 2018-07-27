You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi starvation deaths: Magisterial probe raises doubt over father's conduct, indicates girls were given unknown medicine

India Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 23:46:27 IST

New Delhi: A preliminary magisterial probe report sought "deeper investigation" into the conduct of the father of three girls, who allegedly died due to starvation in east Delhi, and said he had given them some "unknown medicine".

He has been untraceable since Tuesday when the sisters were found dead. According to the report which was submitted to the government on Friday, it is pertinent to mention an amount of Rs 1,805 was also available in the bank account of the eldest deceased child.

Photographs of three sisters along with their father. They were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Tuesday. News18

Photographs of three sisters along with their father. They were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Tuesday. News18

It also said that the girls were suffering from loose motion and vomiting which may have been due to some kind of stomach infection, but they were not provided adequate oral rehydration solution (ORS) and proper medication that might have caused dehydration.

It said that the father, Mangal Singh, gave some "unknown medicine" to his daughters by "mixing it in hot water" during the night of 23 July and he has not returned since the morning of 24 July.

The conduct of the man "raises an element of doubt in the matter and requires further investigation", it said.

The report said that the "nutritional condition of the deceased children was not quite well" although they were getting "some food items regularly".

"The DCP (East) may be directed to conduct proper and deeper investigation," it said. The sisters were declared brought dead at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on 24 July.

The initial autopsy reports suggested that they died due to starvation. A medical board at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital had conducted a second autopsy at the request of the police which corroborated the first post-mortem report. The viscera reports from the GTB Hospital were also awaited.

The police said their teams were visiting places outside Delhi, including Noida, where the father of the girls had worked earlier. The police had recovered some bottles of medicines from the place they were putting up.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 23:46 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores