Delhi sewer deaths: Police arrest two more for alleged negligence after 5 labourers die of inhaling toxic gases

New Delhi: Two more persons were arrested for alleged negligence that led to the death of five people while cleaning a septic tank at a DLF apartment complex in west Delhi early this month, police said.

The accused have been identified as DN Mishra, the senior manager-cum-property manager of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Bharat Raj Verma, the assistant manager (technical) off JLL, a police officer said.

The incident happened at the DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar on 9 September. Five workers — Raja, Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Umesh and Vishal — died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the septic tank.

The two accused had close supervision on the operations of the sewage treatment plant, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), taking the total number of arrests to five.

Earlier, Ajay Chaudhary, an engineer working with JLL — tasked with the maintenance of the sewer tank; Digambar, the supervisor who had ordered the five men to go into the sewer; and Pravin Kumar, who owned the firm named Unnati that was in charge of housekeeping at the apartment complex; were also arrested in connection with the case.