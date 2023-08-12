Delhi Services and Data Protection Acts become laws after President Murmu's nod

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Delhi Services Act (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill) and Data Protection Act, effectively making them into laws.

On Monday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a major blow after Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Ordinance Bill that has now become an act and will give the Centre power over the affairs of the national capital including official appointments.

Meanwhile, the bill had already passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3 where the BJP is in majority.

Along with the Delhi Services Act and Data Protection Act, the President has also approved the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

Government of India issues gazette notification for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act after it receives the assent of the President pic.twitter.com/tMt2LbhAfe — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

The Delhi Ordinance Bill had witnessed a division of votes in the upper house of the parliament with the ruling coalition government bagging the support of 131 members while 102 MPs voted against the bill.

The bill will give the central government autonomy over transfer and disciplinary proceedings against bureaucrats from Delhi.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the centre to make laws for Delhi,” while defending the bill in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about the collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of the “Right to Privacy.”