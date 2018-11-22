Delhi sealing case: SC closes contempt proceedings against Manoj Tiwari, court 'pained' over his conduct

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on a premises in Delhi in September even as it deprecated his action of taking law into his own hands.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly.

The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop". The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".

The apex court had on 19 September issued contempt notice against Tiwari, an MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises. An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on 16 September.