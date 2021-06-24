On 20 July, students will be selected based on a draw of lots and on 23 July, the list of selected students will be released

The admission to entry level classes in Delhi government schools Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will start from 28 June. On Wednesday, the Directorate of Education said that the application forms for admission to nursery, kindergarten and Class 1 will be available at the entrance of the school with the security guards during the school timings.

The application process is going to end on 12 July.

The age limit for nursery is 3 years old, for KG the limit is 4 and for admission to Class 1, the student should be 5 years old. However, a relaxation of 30 days (in both the maximum and minimum age) will be granted to students applying for admission in these classes.

Once the application form is filled, parents can submit it through the drop box available at the schools. If there are any confusions, parents can take help from the school authorities or teachers.

Those children who live within the vicinity of 1 kilometre radius are eligible to apply for admission at the Sarvodaya schools. However, in case a Sarvodaya school is not available within 1 km radius, residents who are within 3 kms of the radius will also be eligible.

Children who are divyang, asylum seeker or belong to a migrant family will not be denied admissions if essential documents are unavailable at the time of the submission.

On 20 July, students will be selected based on a draw of lots and on 23 July, the list of selected students will be displayed on the notice board of the Sarvodaya schools. Admission process will begin from 26 July and go on till 4 August.