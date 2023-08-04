Delhi School Shocker: Sweeper 'rapes' nursery kid in toilet for week, held after victim wanted ‘less food’ in tiffin box
On being asked for the reason, the victim told her mother that if she ate less, she would not need visit the toilet frequently and Arjun, the accused sanitation worker, would not be able to watch her and would not be able to touch her inappropriately
In a school in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, a sanitation worker has been arrested on charges of raping a three-year-old student of nursery for nearly a week.
Lid was blown off the shocker when the victim asked her mother to give less food in lunch box.
On being asked for the reason, the victim told her mother that if she ate less, she would not need visit the toilet frequently and Arjun, the accused sanitation worker, would not be able to watch her and would not be able to touch her inappropriately.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chowdhary told media that police received a complaint pertaining to child abuse on August 1. The incident had reportedly occurred at a school near Chirag Delhi flyover in Panchsheel
Enclave area under the Hauz Khas police station.
The police reached the school along with the three-year-old victim, her mother and aunt.
The victim showed the police the place on the school premises where she had been allegedly abused and also identified the accused sanitation worker.
The statements of the child and her mother were recorded in front of the counselor of Delhi Women’s Commission on Tuesday.
According to the girl, whenever she used to go to the toilet, the sweeper would watch and rape her.
After registering a case on the basis of the victim’s statement, the police arrested accused Arjun Kumar, produced him before court and sent him to judicial custody.
The victim’s father works in a Union ministry and the family is a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.
Arjun Kumar was identified as a resident of Haibatpur, Shivam Enclave, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
