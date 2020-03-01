Delhi riots: Two more bodies recovered from drains in violence-hit Gokalpuri; situation under control, say police

Two more bodies were fished out from the drains in the violence-hit Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi on Sunday even as the situation remained peaceful yet tense.

While one of the bodies was recovered from the Bhagirath drain at 10 am, another was recovered at 3 pm from the drain flowing in front the Gokulpuri Police Station, reported News18. However, it is yet to be ascertained if they are linked to the riots and authorities have not updated the death toll figure. The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained. The bodies have been sent to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, Intelligence Bureau staffer Anikt Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. The 26-year-old had reportedly been stabbed multiple times.

Meanwhile, the situation in the riot-hit areas continued to be tense yet peaceful, with vehicles and people visible on the main road under heavy deployment of security.

"The situation is under control now. There is adequate force deployed in all areas of northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and trying to rebuild confidence,"a senior police officer told PTI. The official added that no untoward incident had been reported for the past three days and urged residents not to pay heed to rumors and report them to the police.

However, tension prevailed in areas such as Mustafabad and and Shiv Vihar, with locals continuing to be wary of venturing out into the streets. In Shiv Vihar, among the worst-hit areas, lanes were deserted and almost all the houses locked.

"Though there is police presence, tension is lingering. We celebrated Eid, Holi, Diwali together. I have never faced such a situation in my life. There is grief, mistrust, disbelief. Those who indulged in violence did not belong to the area, they came from outside,"Mohammad Yunus, a garment shop owner, told PTI. Yunus, 45, said he was saved by his Hindu neighbours during the violence and they tore the shop name board to save the business from rioters.

Acting Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited DCP Amit Sharma, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patparganj after suffering serious injuries during the violence in Gokulpuri on 24 February. A 2010-batch IPS officer, Sharma underwent brain surgery.

Soon after taking charge as police chief on Saturday, Shrivastava said his priority is to restore peace and ensure communal harmony in the National Capital. Police have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting with people to build confidence.

A large number of properties were damaged in the violence which broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi on Monday. Atleast 42 were killed and 200 people were injured, many with bullet injuries, after frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police.

With inputs from agencies

